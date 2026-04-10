Left Menu

Hazaribag Treasury Scam: From Rs 15 Crore to a Rs 28 Crore Scandal

The Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Office treasury scam involves embezzlement of Rs 28 crore with five arrests, including three police constables and two others. The accused reportedly invested in immovable properties. Investigations continue, with a focus on suspicious transactions and frozen accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:12 IST
Hazaribag Treasury Scam: From Rs 15 Crore to a Rs 28 Crore Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Office treasury scam, two additional arrests have been made, elevating the total to five, with the embezzlement figure now touching Rs 28 crore. The Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner revealed that among those detained are three police constables, Shambhu Singh, Rajnish Singh, and Dhirendra Singh, and two women, Kajal Kumari and Khusboo Kumari.

The accused have been remanded into judicial custody. Investigators discovered that Shambhu Kumar, who hails from Gaya, has amassed substantial wealth, owning properties worth Rs 8 crore. The investigation revealed significant investments in immovable assets. Spearheaded by the Treasury Officer and other officials, teams have been dispatched to Gaya, Bihar, to further scrutinize links.

In response to ongoing inquiries, 21 accounts have been frozen, recovering Rs 1.6 crore. The embezzlement was facilitated through the misuse of temporary pay IDs, illegally transferring government funds into suspicious accounts. Authorities, including the State Finance Department, are rigorously analyzing transactional data, vowing stringent actions against those involved.

TRENDING

1
Viral Sensation's Marriage Controversy: Love Jihad Allegations Surface

Viral Sensation's Marriage Controversy: Love Jihad Allegations Surface

 India
2
Rajasthan Royals Aim to Maintain Winning Streak Amid Rain Delays in IPL Clash

Rajasthan Royals Aim to Maintain Winning Streak Amid Rain Delays in IPL Clas...

 India
3
White House Scrutiny on Timed Bets Amid Iran Strikes Halt

White House Scrutiny on Timed Bets Amid Iran Strikes Halt

 Global
4
Probe Launched into Alleged Religious Conversion and Harassment at Nashik MNC

Probe Launched into Alleged Religious Conversion and Harassment at Nashik MN...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026