Hazaribag Treasury Scam: From Rs 15 Crore to a Rs 28 Crore Scandal

In a significant development in the Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Office treasury scam, two additional arrests have been made, elevating the total to five, with the embezzlement figure now touching Rs 28 crore. The Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner revealed that among those detained are three police constables, Shambhu Singh, Rajnish Singh, and Dhirendra Singh, and two women, Kajal Kumari and Khusboo Kumari.

The accused have been remanded into judicial custody. Investigators discovered that Shambhu Kumar, who hails from Gaya, has amassed substantial wealth, owning properties worth Rs 8 crore. The investigation revealed significant investments in immovable assets. Spearheaded by the Treasury Officer and other officials, teams have been dispatched to Gaya, Bihar, to further scrutinize links.

In response to ongoing inquiries, 21 accounts have been frozen, recovering Rs 1.6 crore. The embezzlement was facilitated through the misuse of temporary pay IDs, illegally transferring government funds into suspicious accounts. Authorities, including the State Finance Department, are rigorously analyzing transactional data, vowing stringent actions against those involved.