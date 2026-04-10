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Pranay Verma's Strategic Move: Bridging Diplomacy Between India and EU

India's seasoned diplomat, Pranay Verma, has been appointed as the country's next ambassador to Belgium and the European Union. This comes after the finalization of a free trade agreement between India and the EU. Prior to this, Verma served as High Commissioner to Bangladesh and played crucial roles in various diplomatic positions globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:17 IST
Pranay Verma's Strategic Move: Bridging Diplomacy Between India and EU
  • Country:
  • India

Pranay Verma, a veteran diplomat in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Belgium and the European Union (EU). His assignment comes in alignment with the recent India-EU free trade agreement.

Verma's extensive experience includes roles in Bangladesh, Vietnam, and key positions like the joint secretary of the East Asia Division at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). His diplomatic acumen will be pivotal as India strengthens its ties with the EU.

With no announcement yet on his replacement in Dhaka, Verma's contributions continue as India navigates complex international relations post the transitional government phase in Bangladesh.

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