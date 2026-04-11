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Arrest in Beed: Illegal Firearm Operation Busted

A man was arrested for possessing an illegal country-made pistol in Beed district, Maharashtra. The arrest followed a tip-off that led to a police raid at the eatery operated by Vilas Ankush Chate. The country-made pistol was valued at approximately Rs 40,000, resulting in a case at Bardapur police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:15 IST
Arrest in Beed: Illegal Firearm Operation Busted
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  • India

In Beed district of Maharashtra, authorities arrested a man for illegal firearm possession, officials announced on Saturday. The arrest occurred during an operation on April 10.

Official reports revealed that local crime branch officers acted on information about Vilas Ankush Chate, an eatery operator allegedly carrying a gun.

Upon raiding the establishment around 9 PM, police detained Chate and seized a country-made pistol estimated to be worth Rs 40,000. A case has since been filed at the Bardapur police station.

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