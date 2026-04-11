Arrest in Beed: Illegal Firearm Operation Busted

In Beed district of Maharashtra, authorities arrested a man for illegal firearm possession, officials announced on Saturday. The arrest occurred during an operation on April 10.

Official reports revealed that local crime branch officers acted on information about Vilas Ankush Chate, an eatery operator allegedly carrying a gun.

Upon raiding the establishment around 9 PM, police detained Chate and seized a country-made pistol estimated to be worth Rs 40,000. A case has since been filed at the Bardapur police station.