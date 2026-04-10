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Tragic Mystery at Heli Mandi School

A 20-year-old youth named Ravi was found dead at a government school in Heli Mandi. Police suspect he was killed by a head injury. An investigation involving forensic analysis and CCTV footage is underway. Ravi was reported missing by his family the night before his body was discovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:54 IST
Tragic Mystery at Heli Mandi School
Ravi
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man identified as Ravi was discovered dead at a government school in Heli Mandi on Friday, the police reported.

Ravi, originally from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, is believed to have been killed by a head injury inflicted by a heavy object. The scene also contained an empty liquor bottle and snack packets.

The school staff discovered the body early in the morning and alerted the authorities. A forensic team is now collecting evidence, while police review CCTV footage to piece together the events leading to his arrival at the school. The education department was informed, and his family reported him missing the previous night.

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