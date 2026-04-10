Tragic Mystery at Heli Mandi School

A 20-year-old man identified as Ravi was discovered dead at a government school in Heli Mandi on Friday, the police reported.

Ravi, originally from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, is believed to have been killed by a head injury inflicted by a heavy object. The scene also contained an empty liquor bottle and snack packets.

The school staff discovered the body early in the morning and alerted the authorities. A forensic team is now collecting evidence, while police review CCTV footage to piece together the events leading to his arrival at the school. The education department was informed, and his family reported him missing the previous night.