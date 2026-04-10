Govt Pushes Major Ease of Doing Business Reforms at National Traders’ Welfare Board Meet

New Delhi: In a significant step toward strengthening India’s trading ecosystem and empowering small businesses, the 9th meeting of the National Traders’ Welfare Board (NTWB) was held at Vanijya Bhawan under the chairmanship of Shri Sunil J. Singhi. The high-level meeting brought together representatives from multiple ministries, state governments, and trade bodies, signalling a renewed push for reforms aimed at reducing compliance burdens, enhancing digital access, and promoting inclusive economic growth.

Landmark Legal Reforms: 784 Provisions Amended

At the centre of discussions was the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, one of the most ambitious legal reform exercises in recent years. The Bill proposes amendments to 784 provisions across 79 Central Acts, including the decriminalisation of 717 provisions.

This sweeping reform is expected to:

Reduce the fear of criminal penalties for minor business lapses

Replace punitive provisions with civil penalties

Encourage compliance through trust-based governance

Improve India’s global Ease of Doing Business ranking

Officials described the reform as a “paradigm shift” from regulation through enforcement to regulation through facilitation, especially benefiting small traders and MSMEs.

Simplified Compliance for Food Businesses

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has streamlined licensing and registration processes, making it easier for small food businesses to operate legally.

The reforms are particularly significant for:

Street vendors and small eateries

Home-based food entrepreneurs

Kirana stores dealing in packaged food

By reducing procedural complexity, the government aims to bring more businesses into the formal economy while ensuring food safety standards.

State-Level Innovations: Rajasthan Leads with E-Commerce Incentives

Highlighting state-led initiatives, the meeting noted the Rajasthan Trade Promotion Policy, 2025, which offers:

75% reimbursement of e-commerce platform fees (excluding shipping)

Financial support up to ₹50,000 per year for one year

This initiative is designed to encourage small traders to adopt digital platforms, expand their market reach, and compete in the growing online retail space.

Credit Access Boost: Udyam & Mudra Driving Growth

The government’s focus on financial inclusion was reinforced through initiatives like Udyam Registration and the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), which continue to provide collateral-free loans to small traders and entrepreneurs.

These schemes are enabling:

Expansion of small businesses

Increased working capital availability

Formalisation of informal enterprises

Digital Leap: ONDC’s ‘DigiDukaan’ Platform

A key highlight of the meeting was a presentation by the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) team on “DigiDukaan”, a B2B platform aimed at digitising small retailers and kirana stores.

Currently operational in Hyderabad, the platform is set to expand to Jaipur and Bengaluru, offering:

Digital storefront capabilities

Access to wider supplier networks

Improved price discovery and inventory management

The initiative is expected to play a crucial role in integrating traditional retail into India’s rapidly evolving digital commerce ecosystem.

Expanding Institutional Support: State Traders’ Welfare Boards

The NTWB is actively promoting the establishment of State-level Traders’ Welfare Boards to decentralise support mechanisms and address region-specific challenges.

West Bengal has already constituted its board

Progress is underway in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, and other regions

These boards are expected to serve as direct interfaces between traders and governments, ensuring faster grievance redressal and policy feedback.

Faster Grievance Redressal and Policy Coordination

Through continuous coordination with multiple ministries and departments, the NTWB is focusing on time-bound resolution of trader grievances.

This includes:

Addressing issues raised by trade associations

Ensuring policy clarity and implementation

Facilitating inter-ministerial coordination

Officials emphasised that a responsive governance framework is critical to building trust among traders and encouraging compliance.

Toward Inclusive and Participatory Economic Growth

The meeting concluded with a strong emphasis on making trade simpler, more inclusive, and digitally empowered. With representation from nine central ministries and multiple trade bodies, the NTWB continues to play a pivotal role in shaping policies that directly impact millions of traders across the country.

As India’s retail and MSME sectors contribute significantly to employment and GDP, these reforms are expected to unlock new growth opportunities, enhance competitiveness, and drive grassroots economic development.