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PM Mudra Yojana: Catalyzing India's Entrepreneurial Spirit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the transformative role of the PM Mudra Yojana in empowering India's entrepreneurs. In its 11th year, the scheme has fostered financial inclusion by offering collateral-free credit, promoting entrepreneurship, especially for women and underserved communities, and integrating informal enterprises into the formal economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:46 IST
PM Mudra Yojana: Catalyzing India's Entrepreneurial Spirit
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed that the PM Mudra Yojana has been instrumental in nurturing entrepreneurship across the country by eliminating barriers and fostering people's aspirations. On its 11th anniversary, Modi highlighted the program's role in redefining credit access for millions committed to realizing their business dreams.

According to Modi, the PM Mudra Yojana embodies an economic mindset where opportunities are widely available, encouraging new ventures and supporting every ambition's growth. The scheme's influence on the 'Yuva Shakti' and 'Nari Shakti' has been transformative, further demonstrated through posts from the government's MyGovIndia platform.

The MyGovIndia platform emphasized the scheme's impact as it facilitates collateral-free credit, reducing informal lending reliance, enhancing financial inclusion, and embedding credit discipline at grassroots levels. Since its inception in 2015, the Mudra Yojana has allied over 52 crore job seekers with the opportunity to become business owners, targeting young, skilled workers and women entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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