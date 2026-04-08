Empowering Dreams: The Transformative Impact of PM MUDRA Yojana

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the success of the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana at its 11th anniversary, emphasizing its role in fostering entrepreneurship across India. The scheme has sanctioned 57.79 crore loans totaling Rs 40.07 lakh crore, empowering countless entrepreneurs, particularly women and marginalized communities.

The initiative, which began in 2015, aims to 'fund the unfunded,' facilitating loans for small-business owners and micro-enterprises previously excluded from the formal banking system. It has significantly transformed the credit landscape for MSMEs and individual entrepreneurs, democratizing access to finance.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary reiterated the government's commitment to financial inclusion, noting that PM MUDRA Yojana supports non-corporate and non-farm ventures. The scheme's success is attributed to collaboration with banks and financial institutions, driving self-employment and economic growth nationwide.