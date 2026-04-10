India Reinforces Global Leadership in Homoeopathy on World Homoeopathy Day 2026

Marking a significant milestone in India’s journey towards holistic and sustainable healthcare, the Ministry of Ayush commemorated World Homoeopathy Day 2026 with a grand national event at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Centred on the theme “Homoeopathy for Sustainable Health,” the occasion brought together policymakers, scientists, practitioners, academicians, and students, highlighting the growing role of homoeopathy in India’s healthcare ecosystem.

The event, held on the birth anniversary of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann, founder of homoeopathy, underscored India’s emergence as a global leader in this alternative system of medicine, supported by strong institutional networks, expanding research, and increasing public acceptance.

India’s Expanding Homoeopathy Ecosystem

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, emphasised that India has built a robust homoeopathy workforce and institutional framework, supported by organisations such as the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH), and National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH).

He highlighted that these institutions are playing a critical role in strengthening scientific research, regulatory frameworks, and public trust, enabling homoeopathy to contribute meaningfully to affordable and accessible healthcare.

India today has over 3.45 lakh registered homoeopathy practitioners and 291 educational institutions, reflecting the system’s rapid expansion and mainstream acceptance.

Evidence-Based Growth and Global Relevance

The government reiterated its commitment to advancing homoeopathy through evidence-based research, interdisciplinary collaboration, and improved education standards.

Officials stressed that the future of homoeopathy lies in:

Strengthening clinical and scientific research

Enhancing quality of education and training

Promoting coordination among practitioners and policymakers

Ensuring patient-centric and ethical healthcare delivery

This approach aims to position homoeopathy as a credible and globally relevant system of medicine, aligned with international healthcare standards.

Digital Transformation and Modern Healthcare Integration

Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha highlighted the government’s push to modernise the Ayush ecosystem through digital platforms and infrastructure development.

Key initiatives include:

Ayush Grid for integrated healthcare data systems

Health Management Information Systems (HMIS)

AI-enabled knowledge dissemination tools

IRINS integration for research visibility

Online certification courses and digital training platforms

These measures are aimed at creating a future-ready, technology-driven healthcare ecosystem that combines traditional knowledge with modern innovation.

Homoeopathy’s Role in Preventive and Chronic Care

Experts at the event highlighted homoeopathy’s strengths as a patient-centric and cost-effective system, particularly in managing chronic diseases and supporting preventive healthcare.

The emphasis on low-cost treatment and minimal side effects makes it a vital component of India’s strategy to deliver inclusive healthcare across rural and underserved populations.

Strengthening Regulation and Transparency

The National Commission for Homoeopathy is driving reforms to enhance transparency, quality standards, and ethical practices in education and clinical care.

Initiatives such as the National Register for Practitioners of Homoeopathy are improving accountability and strengthening the professional ecosystem, ensuring that expansion is matched by high standards of practice.

Knowledge Expansion and Research Publications

The event also witnessed the release of several key publications and resources, including:

CCRH Journey: Publication Outreach and Knowledge Dissemination

A monograph on Acorus calamus

Scientific Perspectives of Homoeopathic Medicines: A Practitioner’s Guide

Latest issue of the Indian Journal of Research in Homoeopathy

Additionally, the unveiling of a new CCRH logo and updated knowledge platforms reflects a renewed focus on research visibility and global outreach.

Public Outreach and Awareness Initiatives

The Ministry showcased a series of nationwide activities conducted during Homoeopathic Awareness Week (April 1–7, 2026), aimed at increasing public awareness and encouraging adoption of homoeopathy as part of mainstream healthcare.

Efforts to strengthen communication strategies and public engagement are expected to further enhance trust and acceptance of the system.

Towards Sustainable and Inclusive Healthcare

The World Homoeopathy Day celebrations reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to building a holistic, sustainable, and inclusive healthcare model, integrating traditional systems with modern scientific approaches.

As global healthcare systems increasingly focus on sustainability, preventive care, and affordability, India’s homoeopathy framework is emerging as a scalable model for accessible healthcare delivery.

With continued investments in research, education, digital integration, and policy support, homoeopathy is set to play an even greater role in India’s healthcare landscape—contributing to the vision of “Health for All” while strengthening the country’s global leadership in traditional medicine.