Championing BC Welfare: Andhra Pradesh's Pledge to Development

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, emphasized his dedication to the advancement of Backward Classes on Friday, amidst ongoing discussions with community leaders seeking substantial changes.

The meeting, attended by leaders such as Kesana Shankara Rao and J Srinivas Goud, focused on amplifying the representation and protection of these communities within the state's policies.

The delegation urged the Chief Minister to advocate for a proportional reservation system and other structural reforms, resonating with Naidu's assurance of addressing concerns through dialogue with the Union government.

(With inputs from agencies.)