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Championing BC Welfare: Andhra Pradesh's Pledge to Development

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, reaffirmed his government's commitment to the development of Backward Classes. Following a meeting with BC Welfare Association leaders, demands were made for reservations, legal protections, and budget plans for BCs, highlighting ongoing efforts for their upliftment and equitable opportunities across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:58 IST
Championing BC Welfare: Andhra Pradesh's Pledge to Development
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Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, emphasized his dedication to the advancement of Backward Classes on Friday, amidst ongoing discussions with community leaders seeking substantial changes.

The meeting, attended by leaders such as Kesana Shankara Rao and J Srinivas Goud, focused on amplifying the representation and protection of these communities within the state's policies.

The delegation urged the Chief Minister to advocate for a proportional reservation system and other structural reforms, resonating with Naidu's assurance of addressing concerns through dialogue with the Union government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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