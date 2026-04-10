Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Leak Sparks Legal Action and Industry Outcry
Top Tamil star Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' has been leaked in HD online before its release, triggering legal actions from KVN Productions. The unauthorized distribution of scenes has led to a strong call against piracy from industry figures. The leak coincides with ongoing legal disputes with the film board.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, the much-anticipated Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan', starring Vijay, has been leaked online in high definition, days before its official release, prompting urgent legal action from the filmmakers.
The leak, which surfaced on social media platforms early Friday, includes significant scenes like Vijay's introduction and the film's title card. KVN Productions has confirmed the piracy and is pressing criminal charges against those involved.
Industry voices, including actor Sivakarthikeyan and producer G Dhananjheyan, have condemned the breach, urging fans to oppose piracy and highlight the issue to the authorities as trade analysts worry about potential financial losses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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