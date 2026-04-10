Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Leak Sparks Legal Action and Industry Outcry

In a shocking turn of events, the much-anticipated Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan', starring Vijay, has been leaked online in high definition, days before its official release, prompting urgent legal action from the filmmakers.

The leak, which surfaced on social media platforms early Friday, includes significant scenes like Vijay's introduction and the film's title card. KVN Productions has confirmed the piracy and is pressing criminal charges against those involved.

Industry voices, including actor Sivakarthikeyan and producer G Dhananjheyan, have condemned the breach, urging fans to oppose piracy and highlight the issue to the authorities as trade analysts worry about potential financial losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)