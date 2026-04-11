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Wildlife Trafficking Unearthed: Guilty Plea in Malaysia's 37-Million Ringgit Case

A Vietnamese man, Hoang Van Thai, pleaded guilty to possessing protected wildlife parts, including python gallbladders, in Malaysia. Valued at nearly 37 million ringgit, the haul was seized in a raid. Malaysia, a major wildlife trafficking hub, sees rising demand for exotic animal parts, often used in traditional medicine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:34 IST
Wildlife Trafficking Unearthed: Guilty Plea in Malaysia's 37-Million Ringgit Case
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A Vietnamese national, Hoang Van Thai, 39, admitted to possessing protected wildlife parts without a license at a Malaysian court, according to his lawyer. Hoang was apprehended with 1,022 gallbladders and 191 tongue pieces from the python reticulatus species at his property in Johor state, Malaysia.

Authorities valued the seized items at nearly 37 million ringgit ($9.3 million), which included bear bile and suspected tiger parts. Hoang's charges, however, pertain only to python parts, raising questions about prosecutorial focus. The case highlights Malaysia's role as a key conduit in the illegal wildlife trade, driven by demand for exotic animal derivatives.

The court will determine his immigration status and rule on bail on April 20. Meanwhile, experts suggest Hoang was involved in larger trafficking operations, as most wildlife parts were processed and ready for further distribution.

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