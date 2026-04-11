Life Imprisonment for Husband in Gruesome Murder of Police Wife

In a significant legal decision, the Thalassery District Sessions Court sentenced Rajesh K to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Divyasree, a police officer, in Karivellur.

The sentence was delivered by Judge K T Nisar Ahamed, who issued multiple life sentences and a fine of Rs 2 lakh, following a heated trial with extensive testimonies and evidence.

This tragic case, revolving around a marital dispute, highlighted the severe consequences of domestic violence, with the prosecution pushing for the death penalty, which the court declined considering the nature of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)