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Life Imprisonment for Husband in Gruesome Murder of Police Wife

The Thalassery District Sessions Court sentenced Rajesh K to life imprisonment for murdering his wife, police officer Divyasree, in Karivellur. The court imposed multiple life sentences and a fine, despite the prosecution seeking the death penalty. The attack was triggered by marital discord over divorce proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:48 IST
Life Imprisonment for Husband in Gruesome Murder of Police Wife
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In a significant legal decision, the Thalassery District Sessions Court sentenced Rajesh K to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Divyasree, a police officer, in Karivellur.

The sentence was delivered by Judge K T Nisar Ahamed, who issued multiple life sentences and a fine of Rs 2 lakh, following a heated trial with extensive testimonies and evidence.

This tragic case, revolving around a marital dispute, highlighted the severe consequences of domestic violence, with the prosecution pushing for the death penalty, which the court declined considering the nature of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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