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Ladakh's Identity Secured: Aadhaar Records Finally Updated

Ladakh has been recognized as a separate entity in Aadhaar records, replacing the outdated 'Jammu and Kashmir' label. The update, driven by Lt Governor VK Saxena, addresses long-standing issues and allows residents seamless access to services, reflecting Ladakh's true identity and enhancing governance and citizen convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:56 IST
Ladakh's Identity Secured: Aadhaar Records Finally Updated
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  • India

In a move addressing a long-standing demand, Ladakh has successfully attained a distinct identification in Aadhaar records, replacing the outdated 'Jammu and Kashmir' designation. This change follows interventions by newly-appointed Ladakh Lt Governor VK Saxena, who focused on resolving the issue for the affected residents of the union territory.

Despite Ladakh's establishment as a Union Territory in 2019, its residents' Aadhaar records continued to register them under the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, causing significant inconvenience and dissatisfaction. In response, the Union Territory administration liaised with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to rectify this discrepancy.

The correction was implemented using a centralized mechanism based on verified PIN codes specific to Ladakh, allowing residents to update records seamlessly without personal visits to Aadhaar centers. This development facilitates easier access to essential services and solidifies Ladakh's identity, supporting effective governance and improved quality of life for its inhabitants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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