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Sudanese Migrant Charged Under New UK Immigration Law

A Sudanese man named Alnour Mohamed Ali has been charged under a new British immigration law for allegedly piloting a boat involved in the deaths of four migrants crossing the English Channel. The incident led to four fatalities, while French authorities rescued others. Ali is set to appear in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:30 IST
Sudanese Migrant Charged Under New UK Immigration Law
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A 27-year-old Sudanese man, Alnour Mohamed Ali, faces charges under a newly enacted British immigration law. Allegedly, he piloted a boat in the English Channel tied to the deaths of four migrants, prompting British authorities to act.

The new legislation enables the UK to extend its jurisdiction, aiming to reduce perilous migrant crossings. Ali's alleged actions resulted in the deaths of two men and two women amidst strong currents near Calais. French authorities managed to rescue 38 others from the waters.

Escaping initial capture, Ali, along with 73 others, continued to England. He has since been arrested and is slated to appear in Folkestone Magistrates Court on Saturday as officials intensify efforts to curb migrant journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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