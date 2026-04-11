Sudanese Migrant Charged Under New UK Immigration Law

A 27-year-old Sudanese man, Alnour Mohamed Ali, faces charges under a newly enacted British immigration law. Allegedly, he piloted a boat in the English Channel tied to the deaths of four migrants, prompting British authorities to act.

The new legislation enables the UK to extend its jurisdiction, aiming to reduce perilous migrant crossings. Ali's alleged actions resulted in the deaths of two men and two women amidst strong currents near Calais. French authorities managed to rescue 38 others from the waters.

Escaping initial capture, Ali, along with 73 others, continued to England. He has since been arrested and is slated to appear in Folkestone Magistrates Court on Saturday as officials intensify efforts to curb migrant journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)