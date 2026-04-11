Macron and Erdogan Push for Resolutions in Iran and Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the Iran ceasefire talks and Ukraine's situation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. They emphasized respecting ceasefire conditions, especially in Lebanon, and ensuring navigational freedom in the Straits of Hormuz, highlighting the need for a strong diplomatic solution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:24 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron announced discussions with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on critical international issues, including Iran's ceasefire talks and Ukraine's ongoing conflict.
They focused on urging parties to uphold ceasefire agreements, particularly stressing Lebanon's situation and ensuring navigational freedom in the Straits of Hormuz.
Both leaders highlighted the necessity of achieving a robust and lasting diplomatic solution to these pressing global concerns.
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Erdogan
- Iran
- ceasefire
- Ukraine
- Middle East
- Hormuz
- Lebanon
- diplomacy
- navigation
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