Left Menu

Macron and Erdogan Push for Resolutions in Iran and Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the Iran ceasefire talks and Ukraine's situation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. They emphasized respecting ceasefire conditions, especially in Lebanon, and ensuring navigational freedom in the Straits of Hormuz, highlighting the need for a strong diplomatic solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:24 IST
Macron and Erdogan Push for Resolutions in Iran and Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron announced discussions with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on critical international issues, including Iran's ceasefire talks and Ukraine's ongoing conflict.

They focused on urging parties to uphold ceasefire agreements, particularly stressing Lebanon's situation and ensuring navigational freedom in the Straits of Hormuz.

Both leaders highlighted the necessity of achieving a robust and lasting diplomatic solution to these pressing global concerns.

TRENDING

1
Stabbing Incident in East Delhi's Trilokpuri Highlights Grievous Attack over Old Enmity

Stabbing Incident in East Delhi's Trilokpuri Highlights Grievous Attack over...

 India
2
REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-ICE launches new effort to uncover US ‘birth tourism schemes’

REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-ICE launches new effort to uncover US ‘birth tourism scheme...

 Global
3
British PM Hails Pakistan's Role in West Asia Peace Talks

British PM Hails Pakistan's Role in West Asia Peace Talks

 United Kingdom
4
Mamata Banerjee Opposes BJP's UCC, Alleging Election Misconduct

Mamata Banerjee Opposes BJP's UCC, Alleging Election Misconduct

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026