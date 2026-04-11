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Abhishek Sharma's Fiery Knock Sets Stage for Sunrisers' Victory

Abhishek Sharma's explosive 74 off 28 balls powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to 219/6 against Punjab Kings in a high-octane IPL encounter. Sharma formed a 120-run partnership with Travis Head in just 8.1 overs. Despite losing both key players, Heinrich Klaasen's steady 39 ensured a competitive total for SRH.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:24 IST
Abhishek Sharma's Fiery Knock Sets Stage for Sunrisers' Victory
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In a thrilling IPL clash on Saturday, Abhishek Sharma's blistering 74-run innings off just 28 balls propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to a formidable score of 219 for six against Punjab Kings.

Sharma, who smashed five fours and eight towering sixes, combined with Travis Head for a 120-run partnership, achieved in a mere 8.1 overs.

Although Sunrisers lost momentum with the fall of Sharma and Head, Heinrich Klaasen's composed 39 ensured the team surpassed the 200-run mark, setting a challenging target for PBKS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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