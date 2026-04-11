Abhishek Sharma's Fiery Knock Sets Stage for Sunrisers' Victory

In a thrilling IPL clash on Saturday, Abhishek Sharma's blistering 74-run innings off just 28 balls propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to a formidable score of 219 for six against Punjab Kings.

Sharma, who smashed five fours and eight towering sixes, combined with Travis Head for a 120-run partnership, achieved in a mere 8.1 overs.

Although Sunrisers lost momentum with the fall of Sharma and Head, Heinrich Klaasen's composed 39 ensured the team surpassed the 200-run mark, setting a challenging target for PBKS.

(With inputs from agencies.)