Abhishek Sharma's Fiery Knock Sets Stage for Sunrisers' Victory
Abhishek Sharma's explosive 74 off 28 balls powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to 219/6 against Punjab Kings in a high-octane IPL encounter. Sharma formed a 120-run partnership with Travis Head in just 8.1 overs. Despite losing both key players, Heinrich Klaasen's steady 39 ensured a competitive total for SRH.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:24 IST
In a thrilling IPL clash on Saturday, Abhishek Sharma's blistering 74-run innings off just 28 balls propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to a formidable score of 219 for six against Punjab Kings.
Sharma, who smashed five fours and eight towering sixes, combined with Travis Head for a 120-run partnership, achieved in a mere 8.1 overs.
Although Sunrisers lost momentum with the fall of Sharma and Head, Heinrich Klaasen's composed 39 ensured the team surpassed the 200-run mark, setting a challenging target for PBKS.
(With inputs from agencies.)