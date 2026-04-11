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Delhi's Electrifying Offer: Up to ₹1 Lakh for Scrapping Old Cars

Delhi's new EV policy offers incentives up to ₹1 lakh for trading in old BS-IV vehicles for electric cars, applicable only if purchased within six months of receiving a Certificate of Deposit. Additional benefits include road tax and registration fee exemptions for electric vehicles priced below ₹30 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:24 IST
Delhi's Electrifying Offer: Up to ₹1 Lakh for Scrapping Old Cars
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has unveiled a draft policy offering substantial incentives for residents who switch to electric vehicles. Under the draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030, individuals scrapping their BS-IV and below vehicles are eligible for up to ₹1 lakh in incentives when purchasing new electric cars.

The policy stipulates that these incentives will be provided if the purchase occurs within six months of obtaining a Certificate of Deposit from an approved scrapping facility. Additionally, a ₹50,000 incentive is proposed for electric four-wheeler goods carriers, and varying amounts for two and three-wheelers.

Further benefits under this policy include a full exemption from road tax and registration fees for electric vehicles priced under ₹30 lakh, while electric cars over this threshold will not receive these exemptions.

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