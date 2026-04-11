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Strengthening Ties: Pakistani Fighters Land in Saudi Arabia

A Pakistani military force, including fighter jets, has arrived at Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz Air Base as part of a bilateral defence pact. This deployment aims to bolster joint defence cooperation and contribute to regional and international security and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:41 IST
Strengthening Ties: Pakistani Fighters Land in Saudi Arabia
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Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry announced that a contingent of Pakistani military forces, including fighter jets, has landed at the King Abdulaziz Air Base.

This move is underpinned by a defence pact between the two countries, showcasing a commitment to military collaboration.

The deployment is designed to enhance joint defence efforts and support both regional and global security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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