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Tragedy on Yamuna: Safety Oversights Lead to Boat Capsize in Vrindavan

A boat capsized in Vrindavan, carrying more passengers than its capacity without life jackets, resulting in 11 confirmed dead and four missing. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged improved safety measures at religious sites, while collaboration with Uttar Pradesh continues for rescue operations and preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagraon | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:41 IST
Tragedy on Yamuna: Safety Oversights Lead to Boat Capsize in Vrindavan
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A devastating boat capsizing incident in Vrindavan has led to at least 11 fatalities, with safety oversights cited as critical factors. The vessel, operated beyond its capacity of 15-16 people, carried 32 passengers without life jackets, raising urgent questions on safety protocols.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed profound grief and emphasized the importance of accountability in preventing future tragedies. Mann is in active talks with the Uttar Pradesh government to implement stringent safety measures at religious sites to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, involving Punjab-dispatched divers. Meanwhile, necessary medical aid is being provided to the survivors, and the vessel's operator has been detained for negligence. The state is committed to ensuring no similar incidents mar the pilgrim experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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