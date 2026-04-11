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Political Clash Over 'Vande Mataram' Sparks Debate in Madhya Pradesh

A controversy unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Indore as a Congress woman councillor refused to sing 'Vande Mataram' citing religious beliefs. The BJP criticized the Congress for not acting against the councillor, while Congress accused BJP of making it a communal issue. The matter has sparked a political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal/Indore | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:32 IST
Political Clash Over 'Vande Mataram' Sparks Debate in Madhya Pradesh
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A political storm erupted in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, following Congress councillor Fauzia Sheikh Alim's refusal to sing 'Vande Mataram' on religious grounds. The BJP rebuked the Congress for not taking disciplinary action, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav demanding resignations if the party failed to act.

Yadav labeled the refusal to sing the national song as revealing the Congress's supposed character, suggesting the party frequently insults Hindu sentiments. He accused Congress of avoiding accountability and linked it to criticisms during India's freedom struggle.

In response, Congress's Jitu Patwari argued that the BJP was politicizing the event to detract from issues like water contamination and administrative corruption. Patwari stated that the matter would be reviewed by Congress's disciplinary committee, underscoring everyone's respect for the national song and Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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