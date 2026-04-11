Chautala's Concerns: Rising Wages, Shrinking Welfare

In a critical address, Dushyant Chautala, former deputy chief minister of Haryana, voiced concerns that the state's recent hike in minimum wages could render countless workers ineligible for key government welfare schemes. The issue arises as many welfare programs require beneficiaries to have an annual family income below Rs 1.80 lakh, a threshold now surpassed by the new wage structure.

Chautala cited examples like the BPL ration cards and free healthcare under schemes such as Chirayu Haryana where eligibility hinges on income levels detailed in the Parivar Pehchan Patra. He urged an increase in the annual income limit to Rs 2.40 lakh to prevent hardships. Additionally, he criticized the Haryana chief minister for not addressing critical inter-state water issues with Punjab.

Chautala further questioned the expenditure on private helicopter rentals for official tours, arguing that the state already owns aircraft. He also warned of potential disruption in Haryana's drinking water supply, emphasizing the need for vigilant advocacy on state rights and resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)