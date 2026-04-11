Tragedy on Golf Course Road: Students Entangled in Fatal Crash Case

An unfortunate road accident claimed the lives of two young men recently in Gurugram, as revealed by police on Saturday. A BTech student from Jaypee College, identified as 21-year-old Akreet Yadav, was apprehended in connection with the case. The incident took place in the early hours on Golf Course Extension road.

The victims, Kartik Suresh and Roshan, were struck by a speeding SUV traveling in the wrong direction. Kartik, a private university student, and Roshan, a call centre employee serving as a part-time scooter driver, died after their scooter was hit by Yadav's vehicle. The driver fled, leaving the SUV at the scene.

Police traced Akreet through the car's registration and arrested him. He was later released on bail. The tragic accident occurred when Akreet was returning from a party in Gurugram to Noida. Investigating officer ASI Deepak Kumar stated that further inquiries are underway.