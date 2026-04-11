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Payyannur: A Unified Stand Against Post-Poll Violence

An all-party meeting in Payyannur addressed post-poll violence, deciding on strict measures to prevent further incidents. The gathering, led by ADM K Balagopalan, agreed on enhanced police presence and surveillance. Political parties condemned the violence, pledging to avoid provocative actions and statements in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:06 IST
Payyannur: A Unified Stand Against Post-Poll Violence
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  • India

An important all-party meeting, led by Additional District Magistrate K Balagopalan, was held in Payyannur to address the surge in violence following recent elections.

The assembly resolved to take stringent measures against the violence with increased police patrols, camera-fitted vehicles, and constant surveillance using CCTV in sensitive regions.

Representatives from major political factions condemned the unrest and committed to maintaining peace, while ensuring no further provocative statements or actions occur.

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