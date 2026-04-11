Payyannur: A Unified Stand Against Post-Poll Violence

An important all-party meeting, led by Additional District Magistrate K Balagopalan, was held in Payyannur to address the surge in violence following recent elections.

The assembly resolved to take stringent measures against the violence with increased police patrols, camera-fitted vehicles, and constant surveillance using CCTV in sensitive regions.

Representatives from major political factions condemned the unrest and committed to maintaining peace, while ensuring no further provocative statements or actions occur.