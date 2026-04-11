Global Delegation Applauds India's Vibrant Electoral Process

A 12-member delegation from six nations visited Puducherry to observe the electoral process during the assembly polls on April 9. The delegation commended the meticulous organization and vibrant participation of voters.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Puducherry, P Jawahar, revealed that delegates hailed from countries like the Kyrgyz Republic, Cote d'Ivoire, and others, under the Election Commission's 'International Election Visitors' Programme'.

The visit included observing technical aspects like drone surveillance and praised the accessibility features such as ramps and dedicated stations. Delegates described it as a "true festival of democracy," highlighting India's electoral innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)