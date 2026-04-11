Malappuram Collector Dispels Misleading Reports on Election Machines

In response to circulating reports, Malappuram District Collector Vinay Goyal emphasized the transparency and security in managing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after the recent assembly elections held on April 9. According to Goyal, these reports were incorrect and misleading.

The collector explained that all EVMs were sealed and stored in strong rooms, with the process being carried out in the presence of political party representatives, complete with videography and continuous CCTV surveillance.

Goyal assured that the storage and handling of EVMs, including reserve units, strictly adhered to Election Commission guidelines. He reiterated that any reports suggesting deviations from this protocol are baseless.