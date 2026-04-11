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Malappuram Collector Dispels Misleading Reports on Election Machines

Malappuram District Collector Vinay Goyal clarified that reports about the storage of voting machines post-April 9 elections are incorrect. He assured that all procedures were transparent and within guidelines, including sealing and storing EVMs with political representatives present. Misleading claims about the process were dismissed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:23 IST
Malappuram Collector Dispels Misleading Reports on Election Machines
  • Country:
  • India

In response to circulating reports, Malappuram District Collector Vinay Goyal emphasized the transparency and security in managing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after the recent assembly elections held on April 9. According to Goyal, these reports were incorrect and misleading.

The collector explained that all EVMs were sealed and stored in strong rooms, with the process being carried out in the presence of political party representatives, complete with videography and continuous CCTV surveillance.

Goyal assured that the storage and handling of EVMs, including reserve units, strictly adhered to Election Commission guidelines. He reiterated that any reports suggesting deviations from this protocol are baseless.

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