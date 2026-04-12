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Police Mishandling Unveiled: Woman's Skeletal Remains Spark Mass Suspensions

Twenty-eight police personnel in Jharkhand's Bokaro district were suspended after the remains of an abducted and murdered young woman were found. Accusations of collusion and dereliction of duty led to this action, as law enforcement officers allegedly partied with the suspect and failed to act appropriately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:51 IST
Police Mishandling Unveiled: Woman's Skeletal Remains Spark Mass Suspensions
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  • India

In a shocking development, twenty-eight police personnel have been suspended in Jharkhand's Bokaro district following the discovery of skeletal remains belonging to an 18-year-old woman, missing for eight months.

The remains, including bones and hair, were retrieved near Chas College. The action against the police comes amid claims they colluded with the suspect in the woman's abduction and murder, and even partied with him.

The case, drawing public and judicial attention, has led to calls for criminal investigations into potential police misconduct, tarnishing the force's reputation within the community.

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