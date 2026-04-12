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Tragic Turn: Man's Death Sparks Investigation into Forced Marriage Allegations

A 25-year-old man named Vishal allegedly died by suicide on the Delhi-Dehradun expressway, reportedly due to pressure to marry his widowed sister-in-law. The incident is under investigation after a video surfaced where Vishal expressed mental distress over the coercion. A case has been registered for abetment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:49 IST
Tragic Turn: Man's Death Sparks Investigation into Forced Marriage Allegations
suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on the Delhi-Dehradun expressway as a 25-year-old man named Vishal allegedly took his own life amid claims of coerced marriage.

The police disclosed on Sunday that Vishal was reportedly being pressured to marry his widowed sister-in-law, a situation that reportedly caused him mental distress.

After Vishal's death on April 8, a video surfaced showing him detailing his troubles. His mother has since filed a complaint, and authorities are investigating the case, including the video's authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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