Tragic Turn: Man's Death Sparks Investigation into Forced Marriage Allegations
A 25-year-old man named Vishal allegedly died by suicide on the Delhi-Dehradun expressway, reportedly due to pressure to marry his widowed sister-in-law. The incident is under investigation after a video surfaced where Vishal expressed mental distress over the coercion. A case has been registered for abetment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:49 IST
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- India
A tragic incident unfolded on the Delhi-Dehradun expressway as a 25-year-old man named Vishal allegedly took his own life amid claims of coerced marriage.
The police disclosed on Sunday that Vishal was reportedly being pressured to marry his widowed sister-in-law, a situation that reportedly caused him mental distress.
After Vishal's death on April 8, a video surfaced showing him detailing his troubles. His mother has since filed a complaint, and authorities are investigating the case, including the video's authenticity.
(With inputs from agencies.)