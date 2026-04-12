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Operation Cyber Hawk Nets International Fraud Syndicate

Five individuals have been apprehended for operating a cyber fraud syndicate, utilizing mule bank accounts to launder money across India and internationally. The police investigation has revealed connections to multiple states and international handlers, with further efforts underway to dismantle the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:20 IST
Operation Cyber Hawk Nets International Fraud Syndicate
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  • India

In a major crackdown, five individuals have been arrested for their involvement in an interstate cyber fraud syndicate, authorities announced on Sunday. The syndicate allegedly used mule bank accounts to move illicit funds across India and to international destinations.

Police registered the case following numerous complaints received via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Dubbed 'Operation Cyber Hawk 4.0,' the investigation led to coordinated raids and the capture of five suspects, all residents of Narela, identified as Rahul, Bunty, Ankit, Salim alias Dhancha, and Noore Alam.

Investigators uncovered 28 bank accounts linked to the suspects, along with 43 related complaints involving sums totaling approximately Rs 2.31 crore across various Indian states. It was found that the group converted the laundered money into cryptocurrency and routed it to international handlers, allegedly in Cambodia. Further probes continue to unearth additional syndicate members and the financial trail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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