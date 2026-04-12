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India Rejects China's 'Fictitious Names' for Arunachal Pradesh

India has dismissed China's attempt to rename parts of Arunachal Pradesh, asserting these territories are inherently Indian. Such actions are seen as detrimental to normalizing bilateral ties. The longstanding dispute persists, with China's renaming efforts spanning several years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:01 IST
India Rejects China's 'Fictitious Names' for Arunachal Pradesh
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India on Sunday dismissed China's attempt to rename parts of its territory, calling the move an effort to propagate "fictitious names" and "baseless narratives."

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that these actions cannot change reality but risk harming bilateral relations. India's response comes amid ongoing efforts to mend ties following the 2020 border incident.

A recent list reveals China renaming more locations in Arunachal Pradesh, a region it claims as southern Tibet, despite repeated denials by India of such claims. China's naming strategy dates back to 2017, undermining diplomatic stabilization between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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