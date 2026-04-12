India Rejects China's 'Fictitious Names' for Arunachal Pradesh

India on Sunday dismissed China's attempt to rename parts of its territory, calling the move an effort to propagate "fictitious names" and "baseless narratives."

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that these actions cannot change reality but risk harming bilateral relations. India's response comes amid ongoing efforts to mend ties following the 2020 border incident.

A recent list reveals China renaming more locations in Arunachal Pradesh, a region it claims as southern Tibet, despite repeated denials by India of such claims. China's naming strategy dates back to 2017, undermining diplomatic stabilization between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)