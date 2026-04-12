Thrills and Deals: A Weekend of Sports Highlights

A thrilling weekend unfolded across various sports arenas, highlighting significant developments and dramatic victories.

Star athletes such as Gabby Williams and Veronica Burton inked multi-year contracts with the Golden State Valkyries in the WNBA, indicating a continued investment in top talent.

In MLB, Gunnar Henderson led the charge with his home run feats for the Baltimore Orioles, while Jack Eichel secured a playoff position for the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner captured a Masters title in Monte Carlo. In boxing, Tyson Fury emerged victorious against Arslanbek Makhmudov and sought a future showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Elsewhere, significant changes included Marco Donadel's departure from CF Montreal and new signings like Olivia Miles and Keaton Wagler ahead of the upcoming WNBA and NBA drafts.

As the week closed, the UFC bolstered its White House event card due to President Trump's input, marking yet another headline in an eventful sports saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)