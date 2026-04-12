Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Alleges Massive BJP Scheme to Topple TMC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of a Rs 1,000-crore plan to unseat her party, the TMC, amidst allegations of polarizing voters and potential vote manipulation. She urged vigilance against electoral scams and attacks on citizen rights, while also highlighting issues with central forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 22:20 IST
Mamata Banerjee Alleges Massive BJP Scheme to Topple TMC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of orchestrating a Rs 1,000-crore plot to dethrone the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from power. Her statements follow the circulation of a controversial video, allegedly involving conspiratorial discussions with BJP leaders.

Addressing multiple rallies, Banerjee lambasted the BJP's alleged attempts to polarize voters and interfere with electoral integrity. Referring to past instances of central force misconduct and perceived intimidation tactics, she defended citizens' rights and urged vigilance during the upcoming election.

Banerjee also called attention to past electoral discrepancies, like the Special Intensive Revision of rolls, while warning against potential manipulations during voting and counting. Amid these claims, she advised caution around political events, citing recent health incidents at rallies.

TRENDING

1
Hungary's Political Shift: Tisza Party Edges Towards Victory

Hungary's Political Shift: Tisza Party Edges Towards Victory

 Global
2
India Pays Tribute to Iran's Fallen Leader

India Pays Tribute to Iran's Fallen Leader

 India
3
Tisza Party Poised for Parliamentary Victory in Hungary

Tisza Party Poised for Parliamentary Victory in Hungary

 Hungary
4
Tisza Party Leads in Pre-Election Polls

Tisza Party Leads in Pre-Election Polls

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026