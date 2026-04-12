Mamata Banerjee Alleges Massive BJP Scheme to Topple TMC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of orchestrating a Rs 1,000-crore plot to dethrone the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from power. Her statements follow the circulation of a controversial video, allegedly involving conspiratorial discussions with BJP leaders.

Addressing multiple rallies, Banerjee lambasted the BJP's alleged attempts to polarize voters and interfere with electoral integrity. Referring to past instances of central force misconduct and perceived intimidation tactics, she defended citizens' rights and urged vigilance during the upcoming election.

Banerjee also called attention to past electoral discrepancies, like the Special Intensive Revision of rolls, while warning against potential manipulations during voting and counting. Amid these claims, she advised caution around political events, citing recent health incidents at rallies.