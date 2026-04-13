Hungary's Shift: Peter Magyar's Historic Election Win

In a surprising political shift, Peter Magyar, representing the centre-right Tisza party, secured a resounding victory in Hungary's parliamentary elections.

Current Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban extended his congratulations to Magyar, as revealed through Magyar's Facebook post on Sunday.

Preliminary results with over half the votes counted show that Magyar's Tisza party is on track to claim 136 seats in the 199-member parliament, whereas Orban's Fidesz party trails with 56 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)