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Hungary's Shift: Peter Magyar's Historic Election Win

Peter Magyar, leading the centre-right Tisza party, won the Hungarian parliamentary election, securing a supermajority. Viktor Orban, the incumbent Prime Minister, congratulated Magyar. Preliminary results show Tisza with 136 seats, while Orban's Fidesz party secured 56 seats, marking a significant political shift in Hungary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 13-04-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 00:54 IST
Hungary's Shift: Peter Magyar's Historic Election Win
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a surprising political shift, Peter Magyar, representing the centre-right Tisza party, secured a resounding victory in Hungary's parliamentary elections.

Current Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban extended his congratulations to Magyar, as revealed through Magyar's Facebook post on Sunday.

Preliminary results with over half the votes counted show that Magyar's Tisza party is on track to claim 136 seats in the 199-member parliament, whereas Orban's Fidesz party trails with 56 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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