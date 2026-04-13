Blade on the Streets: Early Morning Scuffle in Delhi
A Delhi Police team was attacked with a knife during a burglary raid in Hari Nagar, injuring ASI Vinod. Despite the assault, the team detained suspects Babloo and Dharam Singh, seizing a stolen motorcycle and burglary tools. ASI Vinod received medical care and is out of danger.
- Country:
- India
An assistant sub-inspector in Delhi was injured after an early morning knife attack by alleged burglars during a police raid in Hari Nagar. The incident unfolded as the Anti-Snatching and Burglary Cell caught two suspects attempting a burglary.
The suspects, identified as Babloo Singh and Dharam Singh, attacked police personnel as they were being apprehended. ASI Vinod sustained a stab wound while Constable Abhishek faced assault. Despite this, the officers detained the suspects on site.
The police seized a stolen motorcycle and burglary tools from the suspects. ASI Vinod is recovering after receiving medical treatment, while police continue to investigate the suspects' involvement in other crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Delhi
- police
- burglary
- knife attack
- Hari Nagar
- ASI Vinod
- raid
- suspects
- burglars
- crime