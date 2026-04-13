Blade on the Streets: Early Morning Scuffle in Delhi

An assistant sub-inspector in Delhi was injured after an early morning knife attack by alleged burglars during a police raid in Hari Nagar. The incident unfolded as the Anti-Snatching and Burglary Cell caught two suspects attempting a burglary.

The suspects, identified as Babloo Singh and Dharam Singh, attacked police personnel as they were being apprehended. ASI Vinod sustained a stab wound while Constable Abhishek faced assault. Despite this, the officers detained the suspects on site.

The police seized a stolen motorcycle and burglary tools from the suspects. ASI Vinod is recovering after receiving medical treatment, while police continue to investigate the suspects' involvement in other crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)