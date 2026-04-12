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Brother's Battle for Justice: Undermining Tactics Exposed

Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of murdered Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, accuses efforts to defame him while seeking justice. Santosh was killed in December 2024 opposing extortion from a renewable energy firm. Key arrests include Walmik Karad, linked to NCP's Dhananjay Munde. Dhananjay resists pressure to settle the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:55 IST
Brother's Battle for Justice: Undermining Tactics Exposed
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated confrontation over the murder of Beed's Massajog sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh, his brother Dhananjay Deshmukh has stepped forward, alleging attempts to undermine him. Dhananjay stated that continued efforts aim to defame and psychologically weaken him as he pursues justice for his brother's untimely death.

Santosh Deshmukh was murdered in December 2024 after trying to halt an extortion scheme targeting a renewable energy company. Among the arrested is Walmik Karad, closely associated with NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, raising significant political implications.

Dhananjay Deshmukh, who stands firm against withdrawing the murder case, expressed concerns about conspiracies intended to coerce and silence him. Following a meeting with Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Dhananjay addressed unresolved issues in Massajog, including theft and break-ins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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