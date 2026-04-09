NCP Appeals for Unopposed Baramati Bypoll Amid Tragedy

In a concerted plea to uphold the memory of late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, top NCP leaders, including Sharad Pawar, have urged the Congress to retract its candidate from the forthcoming Baramati assembly bypoll.

With the context of a tragic plane crash as backdrop, Pawar emphasizes that reconsideration from Congress would pay true homage to the late leader.

The Congress, however, predicates its withdrawal on the filing of an FIR regarding Ajit Pawar's untimely demise, setting the stage for a potentially contentious election.

(With inputs from agencies.)