Left Menu

NCP Appeals for Unopposed Baramati Bypoll Amid Tragedy

Prominent NCP leaders, including Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, have urged the Congress to withdraw its candidate in the Baramati bypoll, advocating for an uncontested election to honor the late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The Congress demands an FIR in Ajit's death before considering withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:13 IST
NCP Appeals for Unopposed Baramati Bypoll Amid Tragedy
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted plea to uphold the memory of late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, top NCP leaders, including Sharad Pawar, have urged the Congress to retract its candidate from the forthcoming Baramati assembly bypoll.

With the context of a tragic plane crash as backdrop, Pawar emphasizes that reconsideration from Congress would pay true homage to the late leader.

The Congress, however, predicates its withdrawal on the filing of an FIR regarding Ajit Pawar's untimely demise, setting the stage for a potentially contentious election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forest Guard Tragedy Highlights Ongoing Battle Against Illegal Sand Mining

Forest Guard Tragedy Highlights Ongoing Battle Against Illegal Sand Mining

 India
2
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Votes in Guwahati Amid Election Pursuit

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Votes in Guwahati Amid Election Pursuit

 India
3
Debate Over Women's Reservation: Reform or Power Play?

Debate Over Women's Reservation: Reform or Power Play?

 India
4
Airlines Navigate Turbulent Fuel Costs with Strategic Hedging

Airlines Navigate Turbulent Fuel Costs with Strategic Hedging

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026