From Scarcity to Sufficiency: Nelangur's Water Supply Revolution

In a significant turnaround, Nelangur, a remote village in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, once classified as a 'highly sensitive' zone due to longstanding Naxal threats, now boasts functional tap water connections. This marks a pivotal moment of relief for residents who previously battled severe water scarcity.

The residents' struggle ended as the entire village gained access to tap water, enabled by the successful implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission. Utilizing solar-powered pumps, water is now efficiently supplied through pipelines, alleviating the dependency on conventional electricity and significantly improving daily life standards.

The catalyst for this development was the regional declaration of being Naxal-free on March 31, following a comprehensive security operation. Enhanced connectivity through new bus services and the establishment of a security camp further cement the state's commitment to integrating remote areas into the developmental fold.