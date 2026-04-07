Telangana DGP Declares Karreguttalu Hills Naxal-Free, Aims for Development and Tourism Boost

During his visit to the Karreguttalu hills in Mulugu district, Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy declared the area free of Naxal influence, highlighting reinforced security efforts.

He inaugurated various development projects, emphasizing the transformation of the scenic region into a thriving tourist destination, while also laying a foundation for a new police outpost for enhanced tourist safety.

The DGP also focused on community development by extending welfare support to local families and promoting a women-led nursery project to boost afforestation and sustainable livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)