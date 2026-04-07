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Telangana DGP Declares Karreguttalu Hills Naxal-Free, Aims for Development and Tourism Boost

Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy declared Karreguttalu hills Naxal-free during a visit. He laid foundations for projects aimed at regional development and pledged support for the Guthi Koya community. Initiatives include establishing tourist infrastructure, a police outpost, inter-agency coordination center, and welfare aid to local families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:21 IST
Telangana DGP Declares Karreguttalu Hills Naxal-Free, Aims for Development and Tourism Boost
  • Country:
  • India

During his visit to the Karreguttalu hills in Mulugu district, Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy declared the area free of Naxal influence, highlighting reinforced security efforts.

He inaugurated various development projects, emphasizing the transformation of the scenic region into a thriving tourist destination, while also laying a foundation for a new police outpost for enhanced tourist safety.

The DGP also focused on community development by extending welfare support to local families and promoting a women-led nursery project to boost afforestation and sustainable livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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