Israeli Public Opinion Divided on Iran Ceasefire
A Hebrew University poll reveals that two-thirds of Israelis oppose the Iran ceasefire, but opinions differ on whether to respect the truce or continue attacks. The poll highlights concerns over ongoing conflicts with Iran-backed Hezbollah and Prime Minister Netanyahu’s declining approval amid a complex Middle Eastern crisis.
A recent poll conducted by Hebrew University shows that nearly two-thirds of Israelis oppose the Iran ceasefire; however, opinions are split on whether to resume attacks or honor the two-week truce.
The survey comes after a ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, was agreed upon by the U.S. and Iran, yet a comprehensive peace deal remains elusive. Although the ceasefire paused U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, it has not stopped the conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, where deadly bombardments continue.
According to the poll, 61% of Israelis believe the truce should not extend to Hezbollah, contradicting a key Iranian demand. With the Iran ceasefire's future uncertain, Israel is preparing for a potentially prolonged conflict, which could impact Prime Minister Netanyahu's political standing as elections loom amid declining public support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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