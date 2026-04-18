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Pakistan's Diplomatic Balancing Act: US-Iran Relations on Edge

Pakistan is mediating peace talks between the US and Iran with cautious optimism. Despite progress, no deal has been signed yet due to complexities and longstanding issues. A second round of talks is expected in Islamabad, as Pakistan remains hopeful but aware of potential setbacks and domestic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:12 IST
Pakistan's Diplomatic Balancing Act: US-Iran Relations on Edge
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As the world looks to Islamabad, Pakistan intensifies efforts to mediate peace between the United States and Iran. Official sources describe the approach as 'realistic and positively optimistic,' yet they stress that a deal is only final when fully executed.

Both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir have completed key diplomatic visits in the region as talk of a second round of negotiations circulates. However, details remain under wraps, and caution underscores the optimism surrounding the possibility of a deal.

Praise for Pakistan's role as a mediator grows, with officials recognizing the daunting task of facilitating direct talks. While significant progress has been made, unresolved contentious issues persist. The US and Iran are urged to focus on step-by-step negotiations as Pakistan vows continued commitment to achieving a peace agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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