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Supreme Court Declines Premature Voter List Appeal

The Supreme Court has declined a plea from 13 individuals seeking intervention over their names being deleted from West Bengal's voter list ahead of Assembly elections. The court deemed the plea premature and advised petitioners to contact the appellate tribunals established by the Calcutta High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:19 IST
Supreme Court Declines Premature Voter List Appeal
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The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition by 13 people seeking its intervention regarding the deletion of their names from West Bengal's voter list. These deletions occurred during the Special Institutional Revision ahead of the state's assembly elections.

A bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, labeled the appeal as 'premature' and recommended that the petitioners consult the existing appellate tribunals set up by the Calcutta High Court.

The plea alleged procedural lapses by the Election Commission in name deletions and delays in appeal hearings. Due to this, the Supreme Court advised exhausting all remedies with the tribunals before seeking judicial intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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