Supreme Court Declines Premature Voter List Appeal

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition by 13 people seeking its intervention regarding the deletion of their names from West Bengal's voter list. These deletions occurred during the Special Institutional Revision ahead of the state's assembly elections.

A bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, labeled the appeal as 'premature' and recommended that the petitioners consult the existing appellate tribunals set up by the Calcutta High Court.

The plea alleged procedural lapses by the Election Commission in name deletions and delays in appeal hearings. Due to this, the Supreme Court advised exhausting all remedies with the tribunals before seeking judicial intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)