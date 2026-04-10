Court Upholds Witness Examination in Singhvi Election Petition

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ruled that witness examination is key to a fair trial in election petitions, emphasizing the role of evidence in the process. The decision came as senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenged the Rajya Sabha election results.

Singhvi, who lost the election to BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan, argued against the need for evidence submission, which the court rejected. The court asserted that elections rely on transparency, hence requiring thorough examination of witnesses.

With six Congress MLAs having cross-voted in favor of the BJP, Mahajan welcomed the decision, suggesting that attempts to undermine truthful examination were thwarted, while Singhvi remained critical of the procedural method.

(With inputs from agencies.)