Vigilante Justice: Bamboo Theft Rumors Spark Brutality

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, authorities have registered an FIR against four individuals accused of assaulting two youths on suspicions of theft.

The youths, apprehended while allegedly cutting bamboo sticks for Ambedkar Jayanti decorations, were tied to a tree and beaten, according to officials.

A viral video showcasing the incident led to police action, with further investigations now underway, according to Circle Officer Sanjay Kumar Reddy.