Godman Ashok Kharat Under ED Scrutiny

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at multiple locations in Maharashtra on Monday, targeting self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat amid a money laundering probe.

Officials raided five properties in Nashik and three each in Pune and Shirdi, all linked to Kharat and his associates, including chartered accountant Prakash Pophale.

Kharat faces several allegations, including extortion and sexual exploitation. Authorities are investigating illicit fund movement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, collecting evidence against him and his network.

(With inputs from agencies.)