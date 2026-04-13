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Godman Ashok Kharat Under ED Scrutiny

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating self-styled godman Ashok Kharat for money laundering in Maharashtra. Raids are conducted in several cities linked to him. Allegations include extortion, manipulation, and sexual exploitation under the guise of religious powers. A special investigation team continues to probe his financial dealings and alleged criminal acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Newdelhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:36 IST
Godman Ashok Kharat Under ED Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at multiple locations in Maharashtra on Monday, targeting self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat amid a money laundering probe.

Officials raided five properties in Nashik and three each in Pune and Shirdi, all linked to Kharat and his associates, including chartered accountant Prakash Pophale.

Kharat faces several allegations, including extortion and sexual exploitation. Authorities are investigating illicit fund movement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, collecting evidence against him and his network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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