Dramatic Police Standoff: Himanshu Bhau Gang Members Apprehended

In a swift operation early Monday, outer Delhi witnessed the capture of two alleged members of the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang following intense gunfire exchange with law enforcement.

Officials identified the suspects as Deepak from Gopal Nagar, Najafgarh, and Atul from Jhajjar, Haryana. Authorities, acting on a strategic tip-off, intercepted the culprits near the Urban Extension Road. An attempt by the suspects to flee prompted a brief and fiery confrontation with the police.

Both suspects suffered gunshot wounds before being subdued, soon receiving medical attention. Confiscated from their possession were two semi-automatic pistols, used cartridges, and live rounds. Investigations continue to unravel their criminal past and the pursuit of other associates of the gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)