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Dramatic Police Standoff: Himanshu Bhau Gang Members Apprehended

Two alleged Himanshu Bhau gang members were arrested after a police shootout in Outer Delhi. Deepak and Atul were caught following a tip-off about their activities. Both suspects sustained injuries and were apprehended with firearms. Further investigations and efforts to capture other gang associates are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:13 IST
Dramatic Police Standoff: Himanshu Bhau Gang Members Apprehended
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In a swift operation early Monday, outer Delhi witnessed the capture of two alleged members of the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang following intense gunfire exchange with law enforcement.

Officials identified the suspects as Deepak from Gopal Nagar, Najafgarh, and Atul from Jhajjar, Haryana. Authorities, acting on a strategic tip-off, intercepted the culprits near the Urban Extension Road. An attempt by the suspects to flee prompted a brief and fiery confrontation with the police.

Both suspects suffered gunshot wounds before being subdued, soon receiving medical attention. Confiscated from their possession were two semi-automatic pistols, used cartridges, and live rounds. Investigations continue to unravel their criminal past and the pursuit of other associates of the gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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