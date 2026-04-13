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Odisha's Census-2027: Empowering Families Through Self-Enumeration

In Odisha, over 1.76 lakh families have participated in the Census-2027 self-enumeration process. The process is available online until April 15, with full preparedness for house listing operations set from April 16. Primary and high school teachers will serve as enumerators and supervisors in this effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:03 IST
Odisha's Census-2027: Empowering Families Through Self-Enumeration
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In an ongoing effort to streamline data collection, more than 1.76 lakh families in Odisha have participated in the self-enumeration process for Census-2027, a senior officer reported on Monday.

The digital platform for self-enumeration was launched on April 1, and families are encouraged to submit their data by midnight on April 15. Director Nikhil Pavan Kalyan urged non-participants to complete the process promptly as the first phase of Census-House Listing Operations (HLO) is poised to begin on April 16.

This phase, conducted across 30 districts, will utilize trained primary school teachers as enumerators and high school teachers as supervisors. Data collection will encompass 33 questions and include varied living spaces, from residential homes to jails and malls. Furthermore, a song dedicated to the Census was officially launched, emphasizing the cultural importance of this operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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