Odisha's Census-2027: Empowering Families Through Self-Enumeration

In an ongoing effort to streamline data collection, more than 1.76 lakh families in Odisha have participated in the self-enumeration process for Census-2027, a senior officer reported on Monday.

The digital platform for self-enumeration was launched on April 1, and families are encouraged to submit their data by midnight on April 15. Director Nikhil Pavan Kalyan urged non-participants to complete the process promptly as the first phase of Census-House Listing Operations (HLO) is poised to begin on April 16.

This phase, conducted across 30 districts, will utilize trained primary school teachers as enumerators and high school teachers as supervisors. Data collection will encompass 33 questions and include varied living spaces, from residential homes to jails and malls. Furthermore, a song dedicated to the Census was officially launched, emphasizing the cultural importance of this operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)