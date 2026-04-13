Yogi Adityanath's Call for Unity: Keeping Families Together

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with citizens during the 'Janata Darshan' in Lucknow, focusing on resolving their grievances. His primary message centered on managing family disputes internally, emphasizing family as the greatest societal asset.

Adityanath highlighted that family disagreements should be settled within the home, with police intervention as a last option. He advised families to seek guidance from elders and work through issues together.

The chief minister assured the citizens of the government's dedication to resolving public grievances promptly and fairly. He instructed officials to act with diligence, ensuring justice and transparency in addressing all complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)