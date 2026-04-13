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Yogi Adityanath's Call for Unity: Keeping Families Together

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of resolving family disputes internally at Lucknow's 'Janata Darshan'. He urges families to work through conflicts together, using police intervention only as a last resort, and highlights the government's commitment to addressing public grievances effectively and justly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:13 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Call for Unity: Keeping Families Together
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with citizens during the 'Janata Darshan' in Lucknow, focusing on resolving their grievances. His primary message centered on managing family disputes internally, emphasizing family as the greatest societal asset.

Adityanath highlighted that family disagreements should be settled within the home, with police intervention as a last option. He advised families to seek guidance from elders and work through issues together.

The chief minister assured the citizens of the government's dedication to resolving public grievances promptly and fairly. He instructed officials to act with diligence, ensuring justice and transparency in addressing all complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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