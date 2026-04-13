Manipur's Path to Peace: Government and Security Efforts Bear Fruit

Manipur's Chief Minister, Y Khemchand Singh, announced notable progress in the state's security and law order, attributing the advancements to the joint efforts of the government and security agencies.

After discussing matters with Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, Singh shared his insights about the situation, noting improvements despite past ethnic violence clashes.

Prioritizing community protection and peace, Singh reassured citizens of ongoing efforts to foster stability and confront ethnic tensions head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)