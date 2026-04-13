UK-Pakistan Dialogue: Strides Towards West Asian Peace

The United Kingdom and Pakistan held a significant dialogue on Monday, focusing on the direct negotiations between the United States and Iran, alongside broader regional developments.

During a telephone conversation, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper exchanged views. Cooper commended Pakistan for its constructive efforts in promoting peace in West Asia, according to the Foreign Office's statement.

Despite 21-hour talks between the US and Iran, a lasting peace deal was not achieved. The conflict, initiated by US and Israeli attacks on Iran, continues to affect global energy markets and trade. Global observers closely followed the negotiations, hopeful for diplomatic breakthroughs.