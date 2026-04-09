Indore Cracks Down on Fire Safety Violations
Indore district authorities shut down several businesses for allegedly violating fire safety norms. A sweep targeting non-compliant institutions exposed significant lapses in fire safety measures, leading to the closure of various establishments, including showrooms, hotels, and cafes, for failing to meet safety and building use standards.
- Country:
- India
The district authorities in Indore have taken decisive action against numerous commercial establishments, sealing them for alleged breaches of fire safety regulations. This operation forms part of a broader drive targeting non-compliance with essential fire safety laws across Madhya Pradesh's commercial epicenter.
During the inspection sweep, officials uncovered severe deficiencies in fire safety protocols. Inspections revealed that many establishments either lacked any fire safety systems or possessed equipment that did not comply with mandatory safety standards.
Affected businesses include vehicle and furniture showrooms, hotels, coaching institutes, garment stores, cafes, gyms, and libraries. Authorities also found violations related to inappropriate building use, according to an official statement.
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