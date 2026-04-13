Dr Jitendra Singh Unveils SARAL AI to Simplify Science for Public Access

India is set to redefine how scientific research reaches the public, with the government unveiling an ambitious roadmap to bridge the gap between laboratories and society through artificial intelligence and mission-driven innovation.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, while reviewing the progress of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), outlined a transformative vision for India’s research ecosystem—one that prioritises societal impact, accessibility, and faster translation of scientific discoveries into real-world solutions.

AI to Democratise Scientific Knowledge

At the heart of this shift is ‘SARAL AI’, an advanced platform being developed by ANRF to convert complex scientific research into easy-to-understand, multilingual content. The AI-powered system will translate technical papers, patents, and innovations into podcasts, short videos, posters, and social media content in 18 Indian languages.

The initiative aims to make science more accessible to ordinary citizens, ensuring that research outcomes are not confined to academic circles but reach communities, policymakers, and industry stakeholders in an engaging and relatable format.

Dr Singh emphasised that research must be communicated in a way that people can understand its real-world relevance. “Science must connect with society. Citizens should clearly see how research impacts their daily lives,” he said.

Mission-Mode Research for National Priorities

The review highlighted ANRF’s growing focus on large-scale, mission-driven programmes under the ‘MAHA’ (Mission for Advancement in High Impact Areas) framework. These initiatives are designed to bring together academia, industry, and government in a coordinated effort to accelerate innovation in critical sectors.

A major upcoming programme—“Leapfrog Demonstrators for Societal Innovation”—will target pressing national challenges such as climate resilience, pollution, disaster management, sustainable agriculture, healthcare, infrastructure, and energy efficiency.

Officials say the goal is to fast-track technologies from early research stages to deployable solutions with clear societal benefits, addressing long-standing gaps in India’s innovation pipeline.

Surge in Research Participation

India’s research ecosystem is witnessing rapid expansion, with ANRF evaluating nearly 20,000 research applications in just four months. This includes flagship schemes such as the Advanced Research Grant (ARG) and the Prime Minister’s Early Career Research Grant (PM-ECRG), reflecting strong participation from both established and young researchers.

The Foundation is also actively nurturing early-career scientists, encouraging them to share their work through digital platforms and public engagement initiatives.

Boosting Visibility and Public Engagement

To make research more visible and impactful, ANRF has launched the PMECRG Lightning Talk Series, enabling researchers to present their work in concise, accessible formats. These efforts are complemented by webinars and social media amplification, helping bring scientific discussions into the public domain.

In parallel, new communication channels such as ANRF WhatsApp and Arattai platforms have been introduced to provide real-time updates and improve connectivity within the research community.

Reducing Barriers to Research

Recognising longstanding challenges faced by researchers, ANRF has also initiated administrative reforms to simplify processes and improve the ease of doing research. Around 250 institutions have been assigned nodal officers to support project execution and reduce bureaucratic hurdles.

These measures are expected to accelerate project timelines, improve coordination, and enable researchers to focus more on innovation rather than compliance.

Toward a More Impact-Driven Ecosystem

The government’s strategy marks a shift toward fewer but more focused, high-impact research programmes with clear national relevance. By prioritising mission-mode initiatives and public engagement, ANRF aims to ensure that scientific advancements translate into tangible benefits for society.

Experts note that this approach aligns with global trends where countries are increasingly linking research funding to measurable outcomes and societal impact.

As India positions itself as a global innovation hub, initiatives like SARAL AI and MAHA programmes signal a broader transformation—one that seeks to make science more inclusive, accessible, and directly relevant to the lives of its citizens.